Farmer killed in tiger attack in UP

Bahraich, March 14 A farmer was mauled to death by a tiger in an area under the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division located in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.

The victim, Avadhram, 49, was guarding a lentil farm along the Nepal border with his elder brother Budhram and son Anil when the incident took place.

Budhram had gone home to get food when a tiger suddenly came out of the forest and attacked Avadhram.

He reportedly fought for almost 10 minutes before the tiger grabbed his neck and killed him on the spot.

Avadhram's son somehow saved his life by escaping from there.

