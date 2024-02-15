Farmers Fly Kites Against Tear Gas Drones, Agree to Further Talks in Deadlock Over Reforms

Clashes between farmer protestors and police near the Shmabhu border have taken a new turn. The farmer protesters are firm on their decision to go to Delhi with their demands. As part of the Police's attempts to prevent the protests, drones are being used to drop tear gas at these farmer protesters. However, farmers have found a unique way to counter the police drone. In several viral videos, farmers can be seen countering drones with kites.

Farmers are flying kites to stop the drones being sent by the police for surveillance and releasing tear gas shells on the #ShambhuBorder.#FarmersProtest#FarmersProtest2024#DelhiChalopic.twitter.com/exfmQkiKSC — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 14, 2024

Use of drones to release tear gas

A large number of farmers have gathered at the Shambhu border in Punjab and Haryana. They are trying to march towards Delhi to put pressure on the Centre for various demands. They also tried to break the barricades. On Tuesday, the Haryana Police deployed a drone to fire tear gas shells at the farmers. The farmers also claimed that tear gas shells were fired at them in the Punjab area with the help of this drone.

Third round of talks with the government:

On the other hand, the third round of talks between the farmers and the central government will be held on Thursday. Three Union ministers from the government will participate in the event. However, the farmer unions say that they will not succumb to the pressure of the government and will make the government accept all their demands.



The farmers are demanding implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, pension for farmers and farm laborers, farm loan waiver, withdrawal of police cases, and 'justice' for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

