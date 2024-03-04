Farmers Protest: Delhi Chalo March To Resume on March 6

Farmers are gearing up to recommence their 'Delhi Chalo' march on March 6, with plans to disrupt railway tracks on March 10. According to farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, the journey to the national capital will resume from Tuesday, followed by a scheduled rail blockade a week thereafter.

Speaking to a gathering of farmers assembled at the grain market of Balloh village in Bathinda for the bhog ceremony honoring the late 21-year-old farm activist Shubh Karan Singh, who lost his life in police action on February 21, KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher made an appeal. He urged farmers from various states to converge at Jantar Mantar on March 6, utilizing public transport, private vehicles, or by foot.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, Let’s see if the Centre allows protesters from the underprivileged strata to reach Delhi for a protest without riding on tractors,” said Pandher, adding that farmers from Punjab and Haryana would not be part of the protest march to Delhi next week.

In a recent statement, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda assured that the government is committed to finding a resolution to the ongoing agricultural crisis. However, he clarified that there are currently no plans to resume talks with the farmers.

Previously, farmer leaders had rejected the government's proposal for guaranteed purchase of cotton, pulses, and maize at Minimum Support Price (MSP). They insisted on a legal guarantee of MSP for all 23 crops, rather than just a select few.