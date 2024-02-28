Farmers Protest: Haryana Government Suspends Mobile Internet Services in Ambala Till February 29

In response to the ongoing farmers' Delhi Chalo agitation, the Haryana government has declared the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in specific areas of Ambala district from February 28 to February 29. This recent directive follows the restoration of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts, including Ambala, just two days ago.

According to decision, the services will remain suspended in the jurisdiction of Sadar Ambala, Panjokhera and Naggal police stations in Ambala.

It shall remain in force from February 28 (00.01 hrs) to February 29 (23:59 hrs), according to the order. In response to a request from the Ambala deputy commissioner on February 26, the decision was made to suspend mobile internet services and bulk SMS in view of the farmers' protest. The order cited concerns about the potential disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities, and disturbance of public law and order in Ambala district due to the misuse of internet services, including the spread of inflammatory material and false rumors.

Earlier, mobile internet services were reinstated in seven districts on Sunday. The services had been suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa starting from February 11, with subsequent extensions on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, and 23.

The Delhi Chalo agitation, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, aims to exert pressure on the Centre to meet their demands, including legislation on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waivers. Protesting farmers from Punjab, participating in the march, have established camps at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points along the state's border with Haryana.