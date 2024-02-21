Farmers Protest: MHA Alerts Punjab Govt of 14,000 Gathering, 1,200 Tractors at Shambhu Border, Urges Swift Action

The Centre has approximated a gathering of nearly 14,000 individuals along the Punjab-Haryana border. The assembly reportedly includes 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses, and various small vehicles. The Centre has expressed vehement objections to the Punjab government regarding this situation.

Protesting farmers have been staying put at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab’s border with Haryana after their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces which led to clashes last week. Farmer leaders taking part in agitation on Monday rejected the Centre’s proposal of procuring pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers’ interest and announced that they will march towards the national capital on Wednesday.

According to reports compiled by central security agencies, the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that approximately 14,000 individuals have been permitted to assemble at the Shambhu barrier on the Rajpura-Ambala Road. This gathering reportedly involves about 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses, and various other small vehicles. Additionally, the Ministry claimed that Punjab has authorized a gathering of approximately 4,500 people, accompanied by close to 500 tractor-trolleys, at the Dhabi-Gujran barrier.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has conveyed its apprehensions regarding the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab to the state government. Expressing concern, the Ministry highlighted that recent events have seen a troubling trend wherein miscreants and law-breakers, purportedly under the guise of protest, have engaged in activities such as stone-pelting and mobilizing heavy machinery along the border. These actions are perceived to have a deliberate intention of inciting unrest and disorder not only within Punjab but also potentially affecting neighboring states.