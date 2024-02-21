Farmers Protest: Police Officer Dies While on Duty at Tohana Border

Tragedy struck at the Tohana border as Vijay Kumar, a Sub-Inspector in Haryana Police on duty during the ongoing farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, passed away on Wednesday after his health suddenly deteriorated. The Director General of Police expressed grief over Sub-Inspector Kumar's demise, marking the third casualty among police officers during the farmer's protest.

"Sub Inspector Vijay Kumar died late evening. Vijay Kumar was posted at the Tohana border during the farmers' movement. His health suddenly deteriorated while on duty. The Director General of Police expressed grief," posted Haryana police on X.

Addressing reports of farmer casualties, Haryana police clarified that no farmer had lost their life on the day. The Haryana police also put to rest the reports of farmers' deaths in the protest and posted on X, "According to the information received so far, no farmer has died today. This is just a rumour. There is information about two policemen and one protestor being injured at the Data Singh-Khanori border who are currently undergoing treatment."

The police also refuted rumors of a farmer's abduction, stating that the news of farmer Preet's alleged abduction was false. "The fake news of the abduction of one farmer named Preet, son of Davinder Singh and resident of Village Nawa Gao Dist Sangrur by Haryana Police at Khanauri border is strongly denied. He is admitted to PGI Rohtak by Haryana police for treatment and is completely out of danger," Haryana police posted on X.

Amidst these developments, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to the Punjab Government, urging it to maintain law and order during the farmer's agitation. The move followed the farmers' rejection of the Centre's proposal to purchase pulses, maize, and cotton crops through government agencies at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for five years. The MHA raised concerns about the law-and-order situation in the state, especially as over 14,000 people, along with a substantial number of vehicles, gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border to resume the Delhi march.

In response, Delhi Police heightened security in the national capital, directing personnel to maintain strict vigilance at Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders. The farmers, dissatisfied with the government's proposals, announced their intent to continue the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation. Meanwhile, Haryana Police issued a directive to excavator owners, urging them to withdraw their machines from the protest site where farmers are set to resume their march. Failure to comply could result in legal action against the owners.