Farmers Protest: Singhu and Tikri Borders Closed; Security Tightened to Prevent March to Delhi

Authorities in Delhi ramped up security measures, shutting down key borders and deploying anti-riot forces to deter a farmers' march attempting to enter the city. Clashes erupted at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab as protesters defied barricades, leading to the use of tear gas and temporary closure of the Red Fort complex.

At the Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders, multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and container walls were deployed, along with a substantial presence of security personnel equipped in anti-riot gear. The heightened security led to extensive traffic congestion, with commuters enduring lengthy delays.

Metal and concrete barricades were erected in central Delhi as part of security preparations. Initially, multiple gates of nine metro stations near key installations, including Parliament, were shut but later reopened. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav, during his visit to the Singhu border, urged personnel to respond "aggressively" if farmers attempted to breach the Delhi borders.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are leading the "Delhi Chalo" agitation to press for various demands, including legislation on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora inspected the security arrangements at the Tikri and Singhu borders.

However, the Delhi government rebuffed the Centre's proposal to convert the Bawana stadium into a temporary jail amidst the farmers' march. Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar rejecting the proposal and expressing solidarity with the farmers.

Earlier in the day, farmers from Punjab encountered tear gas shells, some allegedly dropped by a drone, at two border points between Haryana and Punjab as they attempted to breach barricades to reach Delhi.