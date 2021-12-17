Farmers start cultivation with government support near international border in J-K's Kathua

With support from the government and security from the BSF, farmers started cultivation near the forward line of the International Border in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday.

Earlier, farmers stopped cultivation on more than 5,000 hectares of land when Pakistan start firing at the International Border. The Indian government declared a ceasefire on Indo-Pak Border two years ago.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rahul Yadav and BSF Commandant Atul Shah accompanied by Chief Agriculture Officer Kathua Vijay Upadhaya visited the Border Out Post Chandwan on the forward line on IB and began the sowing of wheat crops on the Zero line.

Speaking to ANI, Rahul Yadav said, "On the direction of Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, we have encouraged farmers to cultivate their fields on the forward line. Additional support of seeds, fertilizers, and BSF tractor is given to farmers. We have a target to cultivate nearly 100 hectares of land in this season and the rest of the area would be covered later."

BSF Commandant Atul Shah said that it is a matter of pride for BSF that it has become the part of this great event and farmers started cultivation on the forward line under the security of its soldiers.

The local farmers expressed their happiness at getting a chance to recultivate their fields with the support of the government, BSF, and Agriculture Department.

"We had to stop cultivation due to the fear of Pakistan firing. However, the government encouraged us to cultivate fields under BSF security," said Rajinder Mathur, a local farmer.

Another farmer, Banarsi Dass said, "We have no other means of employment other than farming. So we are happy to get a chance to recultivate our field. We are thankful to the government, BSF, and Agriculture department for helping and encouraging us."

"We stopped cultivation due to the fear of Pakistan firing. Now the government has encouraged us to resume the cultivation on the forward line under security cover. It is possible due to the policies of the government and strong message to Pakistan," said Balak Ram, a farmer.

( With inputs from ANI )

