Farooq Abdullah Hits Back at Ghulam Nabi Azad's Claims of 'Night Meetings with Modi, Shah'

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah have exchanged verbal blows following Azad's claim that Abdullah held "secret" meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at night. The exchange began after media reports surfaced, alleging that Azad accused Abdullah of nocturnal meetings with the PM and Amit Shah.

Reacting to the allegation, Abdullah asserted that if he were to meet PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it would be during the daytime, questioning Azad's motive for tarnishing his reputation.

"If I have to meet PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, I will meet them during the day, why should I meet them at night? What is the reason that he has thought of defaming Farooq Abdullah? When no one wanted to give him a Rajya Sabha seat, I was the one who gave him a Rajya Sabha seat, but today he is saying all this," the National Conference Chief said.

"They want to malign my image and drag my name into every matter. He should tell the names of his agents who are sitting at the residence of the PM and Union Home Minister. He should tell people so that they can understand the truth," he added.

However, Azad clarified his remarks, stating to ANI, "I never claimed that he (Farooq Abdullah) met him (PM Modi). I said that through sources in Delhi, it has come to be known that he tries to meet central leadership that too only at night. I never said that he met or got an appointment."