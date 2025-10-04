Farrukhabad Coaching Centre Blast: 2 Killed, 5 Injured in Explosion in Uttar Pradesh (VIDEO)

Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh (October 4, 2025): At least two people were killed and five others injured after a blast at a coaching centre in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Police said the explosion likely occurred due to excessive methane gas concentrated in a septic tank located in the basement of the building.

Uttar Pradesh: Two killed, seven injured in a blast at a Farrukhabad coaching centre, likely caused by excess methane in the basement septic tank.#Farrukhabad#UPNews#Blast#Accident#BreakingNewspic.twitter.com/MhA6xmHbfJ — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) October 4, 2025

“We received information around 3.19 pm pertaining to Kadri Gate Police Station area. "Field unit and fire services are working on the spot. Prima facie it seems to be a coaching institute and it has a septic tank in the basement. The blast occurred due to excess concentrated methane there. A switch board was also found there, perhaps the blast occurred due to that. The injured are under treatment. Investigation is being done,” Farrukhabad SP Arti Singh told reporters.

District Magistrate Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the City Magistrate to investigate the cause. “An explosion took place in the septic tank of a coaching centre. Prima facie, the explosion is being attributed to the non-exhaustion of concentrated methane gas. 2 people have died. Five people are undergoing treatment... A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the City Magistrate to investigate the cause of the incident,” he told ANI.