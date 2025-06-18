FASTag Annual Pass at Rs 3,000 From August 2025 For These Vehicles; Check More Details

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that a new FASTag annual pass priced at Rs 3,000 will be available from August 15, 2025. The pass will allow seamless travel for non-commercial vehicles across the country and be valid for a year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips.

The Union Minister informed that the FASTag pass will only be available for private vehicles, not for commercial operators. "This pass is exclusively designed for non-commercial private vehicles (cars, jeeps, vans, etc.) and will enable seamless travel across national highways nationwide," he said in a post on X.

महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा। 📢



एक ऐतिहासिक पहल के तहत, 15 अगस्त 2025 से ₹3,000 की कीमत वाला FASTag आधारित वार्षिक पास शुरू किया जा है। यह पास सक्रिय होने की तिथि से एक वर्ष तक या 200 यात्राओं तक, जो भी पहले हो, वैध रहेगा।



यह पास केवल गैर-व्यावसायिक निजी वाहनों (कार, जीप, वैन आदि) के लिए… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 18, 2025

Gadkari said the annual pass aims to ensure seamless and cost-effective travel across national highways throughout the country and address long-standing concerns related to toll plazas located within a 60 km range.

The annual pass will be made available through the Rajmarg Yatra mobile application and on the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

"A dedicated link for the activation/renewal of the annual pass will soon be available on the Highway Travel App and the websites of NHAI / MoRTH, making the process simple and convenient," Nitin Gadkari added further.

Gadkari stated that the pass will help citizens to simplify toll payments via a single, affordable transaction. "This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60-kilometer radius and will streamline toll payments through a single, accessible transaction," he added.

"By reducing waiting times, easing congestion, and eliminating disputes at toll plazas, the annual pass policy is committed to providing a faster, smoother, and enhanced travel experience for millions of private vehicle drivers," he said.

Presently, commuters who frequently use toll plazas can obtain a monthly pass of FASTag by submitting their documents for Rs 340, totalling Rs 4,080 annually.