Fastag soon to be scrapped, toll to be collected through GPS system

Government is working on new technology for toll collection. If this is implemented, FASTag technology will not even be needed. The central government is preparing to collect toll tax with the help of GPS satellite technology. Currently, all this work is done through FASTag affixed to the glass of the vehicle. The FASTag needs to be recharged and as soon as the vehicle passes through the toll plaza, the RFID reader at the plaza deducts the money from the FASTag. The driver does not need to do anything.

According to the sources, the satellite based toll collection system is currently being investigated in a pilot project. In the new technology, toll tax will be collected on the basis of GPS satellite technology. The special thing about it is that you will be charged toll tax according to the distance you cover. Toll will be charged for the distance on the highway. In March this year, Roads and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had told the Lok Sabha that the government would remove all toll plaza booths across the country in the next one year. Work in this direction is going on fast.