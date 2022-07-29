Father dies of heart attack at home while twin daughters play with his dead body

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The father was responsible for taking care of the two little twin girls who were at home while the mother was on duty. But the father suddenly died of a heart attack. But those young innocent girls did not know that their father died. She continued to play with her father's dead body all day long. Mother returned home in the evening. Then she saw her husband lying down. She guessed that her husband had a heart attack. She rushed him to the hospital. But doctors declared him dead there. This incident took place in Kashinagar area of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri. The couple, who are government doctors, lived here on rent in a house for five years. Husband Dr Rajesh Mohan Gupta was posted in Bajudiha village. While wife Dr Veena Gupta was posted in CHC in the city.

When Veena returned home. When the door of the house was closed from inside, she raised a voice. There was a loud knock on the door. But there was no response from inside. Then the surrounding people were gathered. The door was broken. What followed inside was shocking.

Dr. Veena Gupta said that when the door was broken, the husband was seen lying unconscious inside. Both the girls were playing with their father. Dr. Veena Gupta guessed that seeing her husband in this condition, he must have suffered a heart attack. She tried to revive her husband. But her efforts failed. He pleaded with the people. At that time the police also came to the spot. Dr. Rajesh Mohan Gupta, who fell unconscious, was taken to the district hospital. He was declared dead there. A team of three doctors conducted the postmortem of his body. Later it was revealed that the cause of his death was a heart attack.