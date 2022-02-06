Father rapes minor daughter in Gujarat's Vadodara, FIR registered under POCSO Act

In a shameful incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in Gujarat's Vadodara, said the police on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, DCP, Vadodara Police said, "An incident of rape with a minor of 17-years of age was reported. We have registered an FIR under POCSO Act. The victim's father has committed the rape. After the death of her mother, she lived with her father. She was raped multiple times since 2021."

Later, the police took the accused under custody and registered an FIR under the POCSO Act.

The police further informed that the matter came to the fore after her aunt took her to a doctor.

"When her aunt took her to a doctor, it was revealed that she was pregnant after which they brought her to the police station. The medical examination confirmed that she was 18-week pregnant," the police officer said.

We will ensure stringent action against the accused on the basis of scientific evidence, the police further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

