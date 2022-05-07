Father sets his son on fire in property dispute; dies during treatment

In a shocking incident, a father has burnt his son alive for money in Bangalore, Karnataka. CCTV footage of the April 1 incident has also surfaced. According to the information received by the father, the child was burnt alive.

An angry Surendra sprinkled thinner on his son to set him on fire. Arpit did not expect his father would set him on fire, so he did not try to run away.

But, Surendra got so angry that he threw a match stick on Arpit's body and set him ablaze. As soon as his body caught fire, Arpit Saravaira ran away. Neighbors extinguished the fire and rushed Arpit to the hospital. But, today (Thursday) he died during treatment. Police have taken action and arrested father Surendra.