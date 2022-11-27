Father-son booked under NSA for honour killing in UP

Lucknow, Nov 27 The Sitapur district police has slapped the National Security Act (NSA) against Faiyyaz Alam and his son Zahir, who are in jail for the murder of Faiyyaz's daughter Shabrin in December 2021.

The father and son had killed Shabrin after they came to know that she was in a relationship with one Ranjit.

SHO Kotwali, T.P. Singh said that on December 24, 2021, locals in Mustafabad village informed the police that one Shabrin, who was in her early 20s, had committed suicide by hanging herself outside her house. Her brother and father were absconding.

"A police team reached the spot and took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead," said Singh.

The post-mortem report showed that Shabrin was first strangled and then hanged to make it look like suicide, said the police.

The probe showed that Shabrin was in a relationship with Ranjit, who was missing. Six days later they recovered Ranjit's body from the Sharda River, police said.

Later, the probe established that Faiyyaz and Zahir had first killed Ranjit and dumped his body in the Sharda River and later they killed Shabrin.

A PAC unit had to be deployed in the village to prevent any communal flare up for weeks after a section of people got to know that Ranjit was killed by Shabrin's father and brother.

Sources in the police also said that the accused duo had applied for bail recently, which may further lead to some tension in the village.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor