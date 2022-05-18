Father-son duo arrested for buying question paper in Himachal Pradesh

A father and son have been arrested by police over the matter of constable paper leak case. An agent from Bilaspur said that he took Rs 4.5 lakh from them in lieu of sharing the question paper. The accused has been identified as Balbir Singh who was a worker at Baddi while his son Kuldeep Singh was working as a photographer at Arki.

“Kuldeep Singh was contacted by an agent in March. He also met Ramesh Bhardwaj, another agent arrested by the Bilaspur police from Shimla for selling the paper to an aspirant in Bilaspur. He fixed the meeting where the nitty-gritty of the deal was finalised,” said SP, Solan, Virender Sharma.

The UP has also informed that four youths were arrested from Nalagarh on Sunday. Talking about the father-son duo, the two finalized the deal in Rs 5.5 lakh. And Kuldeep had secured 66 marks in the written exam.