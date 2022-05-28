Father-son duo held in Bihar's Saharsa for illegal arms trade

Patna, May 28 A father-son duo were arrested in Bihar's Saharsa in connection of their alleged involvement in illegal trade of sophisticated weapons, police said on Saturday.

The local police recovered a carbine, two magazines, a pistol, a home-made gun, 8 live cartridges and two mobile phones from their possession.

DSP, HQ, Saharsha Ejaz Hafeez Mani said: "We have received a tip-off that some criminals are assembling at a house in ward number 16 of Vidyapati Nagar under Sadar police station. Accordingly, a team headed by (trainee) DSP Nishikant Bharti was constituted. The police team conducted a raid and arrested two accused, named Rajeshwar Jha and Ashish Kumar Jha."

"We have have recovered a cache of illegal arms and ammunition from the house of Rajeshwar Jha. The preliminary investigation reveals that Rajeshwar and his son were involved in illegal arms and ammunition trade in the region. We are scanning their criminal backgroundd.

"The investigation is currently underway. We are making efforts to find out their nexus and how they would obtain arms and ammunition. We are also hopeful that they would reveal the names of criminals who may be in contact with them," the DSP added.

