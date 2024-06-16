Father's Day 2024: Dad SP Salutes IAS Trainee Daughter N Uma Harathi at Telangana Police Academy (See Pics)

A great gift for her father on Father's Day was seeing his daughter ready to serve the country. A proud moment was reported when N Venkateswarlu, a Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer and Deputy Director of Telangana Police Academy, saluted his daughter N Uma Harathi, an IAS trainee officer.

This happened on Saturday when IAS trainee officers, including N Uma Harathi, visited the Telangana State Police Academy for a seminar and were stunned when her father saluted her at the gate.

Father's Day Moment

Proud father, who is SP rank police officer, salutes his trainee IAS daughter N Uma Harathi when she visited #Telangana Police Academy #TGPA today. N Venkateshwarlu works as Deputy Director, TGPA, while his daughter topped #UPSC civils exam 2022 securing All India 3rd rank. pic.twitter.com/xM1haCHO2m — L Venkat Ram Reddy (@LVReddy73) June 15, 2024

According to the Deccan Chronicle, Harathi has been posted in Vikarabad. The father-daughter moment was witnessed after Venkateswarlu saluted his daughter at the academy. Both smiles and those with Harathi captured the moment. The proud father saluted his daughter for attaining a position that was more senior to his own.

N Uma Harathi had cracked her UPSC exams and secured third rank in the examination. She is a 2022 batch IAS officer.