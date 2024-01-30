Fatwa Issued Against Chief Imam For Attending Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

On January 22, Ramlala was inaugurated in the newly built temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya. Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed also attended. He was among the VVIP guests. But a fatwa has been issued against Ilyasi for attending Ramlala's coronation program.

Regarding the fatwa issued against him, Umar Ahmed Ilyasi said, 'As the chief imam, I had received an invitation from Sri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirth Trust. After thinking for two days I decided to go to Ayodhya. This fatwa was issued yesterday, but I have been receiving threatening calls since the evening of January 22. I have recorded some calls, in which the callers have threatened to kill me, Iliassi said. Those who love me and the country will support me. My haters should go to Pakistan because I participated in the program. I have given a message of love, no offence. I will not apologize and I will not resign. Iliasi has also challenged that those who make threats can do whatever they want.

What exactly does the fatwa say?

The fatwa against Iliasi said, 'Didn't you consider that you are the son of Maulana Jameel Iliasi and from a famous preacher's family of Mewat before going to the Ram temple? Since when did you become the head of the Imams? They go there only to please the Hindus.' Not only this, many other things have been said against Imams in this fatwa. Apart from this, questions have also been raised about his being an Imam.

Who is Ilyasi?

Dr. Umar Ahmed Ilyasi is the head of All India Imam Organization (AIIO). It is claimed that there are more than 5 lakh imams in this organization. Who are the voice of 21 crore Indian Muslims. AIIO claims that it is the largest imam organization in the world. It is also claimed that this institute has got national and international recognition. Ahmed Ilyasi was recently awarded a Doctorate degree by Desh Bhagat University, Punjab. It is claimed that this is the first time in Indian history that an Imam of a mosque has been honored with such a great title. Ilyasi is considered an expert in Islamic law. He is one of the few Islamist thinkers with a clear stance on terrorism and extremism.

What is Iliassi's opinion on CAA-NRC?

According to the information available on the AIIO website, Dr. Omar Ahmed Ilyasi has been honored with hundreds of awards in the country and the world for peace and harmony. As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) took place in the country, Ilyasi had issued a statement saying that people should first understand the CAA and the NRC and still protest peacefully if they feel something is wrong. Ilyasi appealed that it is not appropriate to damage government property or take law into hands.

Mohan Bhagwat was called as Father of the Nation-

About one and a half years ago, Ilyasi met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. The meeting was held at a mosque on Kasturba Marg in Delhi. After this, Bhagwat also reached Madrasa in Azadpur in North Delhi. Then Ilyasi had called him 'Father of the Nation'. However, RSS officials said that Bhagwat stopped them and said that there is only one Father of the Nation and we are all children of India. Umar Ahmed Ilyasi had met Bhagwat many times before. He also participated in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.