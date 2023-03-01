The Centre has suspended the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of public policy think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), sources said on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the FCRA licence of the think tank was suspended last week following prima-facie inputs regarding violation of such funding norms.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

