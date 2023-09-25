Fifteen-yr-old gang-raped by five men in UP, two arrested

Bareilly (UP), Sep 25 A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men on her way back home after attending a Ganesh Chaturthi event in a village in Bahedi area of Bareilly.

The incident took place on September 19 but the matter came to light on Saturday when the victim’s mother returned from a trip to a relative’s place.

An FIR was registered at Bahedi police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act against Raja Gupta, Shivam Gupta, Anshul Gupta and two unidentified men.

Raja and Shivam were arrested on Sunday.

The victim had multiple injuries on her private parts and has been admitted to the district hospital by police.

As per the FIR lodged by the mother, her daughter was returning home around 11 p.m. when the accused forcefully took her to a secluded place and took turns to rape her. They threatened her not to talk about it as they had also recorded the incident.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said, "The accused have been booked under sections 376d (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC along with sections of 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act. Two accused are in custody and will be produced in court later today."

