Film can't show prenatal sex-determination without any disclaimer: Delhi HC on Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that film can't show scenes related to prenatal sex determination without any disclaimer, adding that the scene has been shown without disclosure or message.

The court was hearing a plea against the upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar' over the depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer.

The bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla asked the counsel who appeared for the makers of the movie to take instructions and show the relevant portion in which the relevant disclosure has been shown in the movie.

Lawyers appeared for makes later assured the court that an authorized person will physically hand over the entire film's copy to the Court for its perusal by tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the court also noted that this movie may go on to give a good message but for this scene, there is no such message. There is no disclaimer on this either.

The plea has sought appropriate direction to the Centre and other respondents to censor/delete the ultrasound clinic centre scene of the movie 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' in which the sex selection technique is allegedly being shown practising and abortion of a girl child is being shown without disclosure.

The plea states that this is a violation of sections 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6, and 22 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act. It also requested that since the movie is being released across India on May 13, the court grants the request before the release.

The plea moved by an NGO through its president Manish Jain stated, "In the Jayeshbhai Jordaar's trailer, we saw one of the scenes in which the couple and his family member gone for the sex selection in the ultrasound clinic and the doctor is operating the machine and showing the radiology image of the baby in the womb of the mother."

"On being asked by the family member, Agar Ladka Hua toh Jai Shree Krishna and Ladkee hue toh Jai Mata Di followed by an abortion of the girl child," the plea read.

Last week, the plea filed through Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak mentioned the matter before the acting chief justice court where the court asked the lawyer to file all the documents today, adding that it will hear it tomorrow.

Advocate Pathak stated that prenatal sex determination is statutorily prohibited and prayed that the scene in question is deleted on the ground of promoting prohibited activities.

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on May 13, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

