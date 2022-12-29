Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from viral infection, gets discharged from AIIMS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was discharged on Thursday.She was admitted on Monday with symptoms of viral fever and stomach infection, officials said. Sitharaman, 63, was in a private ward of the hospital, they said.

The finance minister recently stated that India is known as the pharmacy of the world because it provides global standard medicine at a reasonable price during a convocation ceremony at a university in Tamil Nadu. On February 1, 2023, Sitharaman is slated to present the federal budget. On Friday, the minister gave a hint that her upcoming budget will "follow the spirit" of prior ones by saying that it would "continue to boost growth on the back of public spending."