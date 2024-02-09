Finance Minister Sitharaman Accuses UPA of Prioritizing Family Over Economy During 2008 Crisis

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday launched a scathing attack on the UPA government, accusing it of prioritizing family first over national interest during the 2008 global financial crisis, leading to a sharp economic decline.

In a debate on the White Paper on Indian Economy, Sitharaman asserted that the Congress-led UPA administration's mismanagement led to the economy plummeting to a precarious state termed the "fragile five." She highlighted the negative impact of events like the Common Wealth Games (CWG), held during the UPA era, which tarnished India's reputation internationally.

Substitute motions opposing the White Paper were put forth by opposition members Saugata Roy (TMC) and NK Premchandran. Sitharaman contrasted the UPA's handling of crises with the Modi government's approach, emphasizing the latter's sincerity in reviving the economy and steering it towards global recognition.

Ten years of one government with some crisis and 10 years of a different government with different crises, Sitharaman remarked. The comparison shown in this White Paper clearly says how if the government handles it with true sincerity, transparency, and putting the nation first, the results are there for everybody to see."

Sitharaman attributed India's economic turnaround under the Modi administration to sincere governance, contrasting it with what she perceived as the UPA's lack of clean intentions during the 2008 financial crisis. She also praised the Modi government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting its dedication and sincerity in contrast to the UPA's alleged shortcomings.