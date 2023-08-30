FIR against ex-CM Digvijaya Singh in MP over 'misleading' social media post

Bhopal, Aug 30 A member of the right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has lodged a complaint against former chief minister Digvijaya Singh over his social media post regarding Jain pilgrimage Kundalpur in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district.

Police said that a complaint has been received against the Rajya Sabha MP for his social media post, and the complainant Sambhu Vishwakarma (a member of VHP) has accused him of sharing misleading information.

On the basis of the complaint, an investigation was conducted which found that Singh’s social media post was misleading. “The user of the social media account (Digvijaya Singh) has been booked under Section 153-A, 177, 505 (2) of IPC. Our further investigation is underway and an action would be initiated as per law,” Damoh SP Abhishek Tiwari told the media persons

on Wednesday.

No such incident had taken place, he added.

On Sunday, Digvijaya Singh posted a message on his social media account mentioning that a group of Bajrang Dal activists with Lord Shiva’s ‘pind’ demonstrating at Kundalpur the Jain temple. Singh has raised apprehension saying the investigation needs to be done to avoid any untoward incident at the famous Jain shrine.

“In Kundalpur, a famous Jain pilgrimage area of Damoh district, some workers of Bajrang Dal are sitting with 'pind' and creating ruckus, which the Chief Minister should take cognisance of. The situation can take a serious turn anytime,” Singh has posted this message on his social media post on August 28.

