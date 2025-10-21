FIR filed against ex-Punjab DGP, former minister in son's death case

Panchkula, Oct 21 An FIR has been registered against former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and former Minister Razia Sultana, along with their daughter and daughter-in-law, in connection with the death of their son, Aqil Akhtar, officials said on Tuesday.

Aqil Akhtar reportedly died in Panchkula on the night of October 16. According to the police, he was found unconscious at his residence in Sector 4, MDC, by his family members, who immediately rushed him to Civil Hospital, Sector 6.

However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The case has been registered at the Mata Mansa Devi police station in Panchkula under sections 103(1) and 61 (BNS), and an investigation has been initiated against the four accused family members.

The development comes days after a neighbour, Shamsuddin Chaudhary, from Malerkotla, held a press conference making serious allegations and later submitted a complaint to the Panchkula Police Commissioner.

He also handed over a video recorded by Aqil Akhtar before his death, which has since surfaced online, revealing shocking claims. In the video, Aqil accused his father, former DGP Mohammad Mustafa, of having an illicit relationship with his wife and made grave allegations against his mother, Razia Sultana, and sister, claiming they were conspiring against him.

Following Aqil's death, the family claimed he died due to a drug overdose. However, the emergence of the video, reportedly recorded on August 27, has raised new questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Earlier, police had said that preliminary findings suggested Akhtar may have suffered health complications due to consuming "some medicine (possibly an overdose)".

Mohammad Mustafa, who retired from the Punjab Police in 2021, later joined the Congress party.

His wife, Razia Sultana, is a senior Congress leader who has been elected three times as an MLA from Malerkotla.

