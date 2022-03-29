FIR lodged in Delhi's Ghazipur landfill fire incident

New Delhi, March 29 Delhi Police have registered a case against unidentified people for endangering the life and personal safety of others in the Ghazipur landfill site fire incident, an official said on Tuesday.

The massive fire incident took place on Monday at a dumping yard in east Delhi's Ghazipur.

"First Information Report has been registered under IPC Sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) against unknown people," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Priyanka Kashyap said.

No casualties were reported from the incident, however, smoke could be seen billowing out of the landfill site, a day after the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, the officials said the rising temperature these days causes the formation of methane gas at the dumpyard site which is extremely flammable.

