FIR lodged over obscene remarks against Muslim women on app

New Delhi, Jan 18 Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people for making derogatory and obscene remarks against Muslim women on an audio chat application, Clubhouse.

The FIR was registered under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 354A (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Special Cell police station, DCP (IFSO) KPS Malhotra told .

On Monday, a video of a Clubhouse conversation on the topic 'Muslim gals are more beautiful than hindu gals' went viral on social media.

In the conversation, the participants were allegedly heard making obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks targeting Muslim women and girls.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police demanding a punitive action against the alleged persons.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal further stated that she feels outraged over such incidents.

"First Sulli bai, then Bulli bai and now indecent sexual remarks against Muslim girls on the Clubhouse app! How long will this thing go on?" the DCW chief asked through social media, demanding urgent and strict action against the persons involved.

"Strongest action needs to be taken against the culprits and that's why I have issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate FIR and arrests in the matter," the DCW chief added.

