FIR over disenfranchisement of Muslims remark: Consequences if seer troubled, BJP tells K’taka govt

Bengaluru, Nov 29 The filing of an FIR against Vokkaliga seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami has taken a serious political turn with a Karnataka BJP delegation visiting him on Friday and warning of serious consequences if he was booked by the police.

Karnataka Police slapped an FIR on Friday against Swami for his controversial remark demanding disenfranchisement of Muslims in India.

The Upparpet police in Bengaluru lodged the FIR following a complaint in this regard under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint stated that the statement by the seer was provocative and threatens to disturb communal harmony in society.

Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami’s statement on Tuesday demanding disenfranchisement of Muslims in India had stirred a political controversy in Karnataka.

The BJP delegation’s visit to the powerful Vokkaliga seer was headed by Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka and former Deputy CM and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

They discussed the development at his mutt near Kengeri on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Opposition leader R. Ashoka issued a strong warning to the Karnataka government stating that, “The Congress party’s hatred toward Vokkaligas is disgraceful. If the government dares to target Swamiji, the entire Vokkaliga community will rise against it.

“If the Congress government attempts to take action against Vokkaliga seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami, the head of the Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt, the entire Vokkaliga community will rise in protest.”

Ashoka added, “We have expressed our support to Swamiji and assured him that we stand with the Vokkaliga community.”

Ashoka claimed, “The Waqf Board has been encroaching upon the lands of Hindus and religious institutions. They are altering land records in every district.”

“Swamiji spoke out against the injustice faced by Hindus and even offered to apologise if he was wrong for his controversial remarks. Despite this, a complaint was filed against him by a person with a communal mindset. How bold is this government to take such action?” he questioned.

“AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi openly threatens the nation. In Andhra Pradesh, a cleric threatens the government, and some even disregard Supreme Court orders. Karnataka Minister for Waqf and Housing Zameer Khan once said he would ‘buy off’ former PM H.D. Deve Gowda himself. Yet, no action has been taken against them,” he underlined.

He claimed that no action has been taken against those who chant slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

Ashoka accused Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who hails from the Vokkaliga community, of inconsistency, saying, “At times, he speaks for Vokkaligas, and at other times, he calls terrorists ‘brothers.’ But the BJP has always stood firmly for Hindus.”

He criticised the police for issuing notices to the seer instead of addressing the issue diplomatically.

“The Vokkaliga community must awaken to the bias and hatred being shown by the government. The people of this community must take note of this injustice. If Swamiji is harassed further, the BJP will take to the streets and fight,” Ashoka declared.

