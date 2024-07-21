FIR registered against Vulcan Green Steel CEO in Bengal on charges of sexual harassment

Kolkata, July 21 An FIR has been registered against Dinesh Saraogi, the CEO of Vulcan Green Steel, at the Netaji Subhas Bose International Airport (NSCBI) police station under Bidhannagar Police Commisionerate on charges of sexual harassment on a complaint by a woman and her family members, officials said on Sunday,

Deputy Commissioner, Airport division, Aishwariya Sagar, under whose jurisdiction the NSCBI comes, told IANS, that the FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Saturday following a written complaint from the father of the victim.

"Initially we received an email complaint from the victim woman, who is in Boston now. But as per the rule, we can only file an FIR once we have a signed complaint from the complainant concerned. So we contacted her parents, who stay in Kolkata. Finally, on Saturday, her father came to the NSCBI police station and filed a complaint, following which the FIR was registered," Sagar said.

It is learnt that Saraogi has been booked under Sections 74 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (different formats of sexual harassment), and 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The next step of investigation in the matter, an NSCBI Police Station official said, will be contacting Saraogi who is currently in Oman asking him to come to Kolkata to face the investigation and recording the statements of the victim through video conferencing.

In a social media post on X, the woman shared the incident that happened with her on the flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi (transit to Boston) on an Etihad flight. Jindal Group (of which Vulcan Green Steel is a part) Chairman Naveen Jindal responded to her, assuring that the strictest action will be taken if the accused is proven guilty. “I have asked the team to immediately investigate the matter and thereafter strictest and necessary action will be taken," Naveen Jindal posted on X.

