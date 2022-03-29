Fire at dumping yard in Delhi's Ghazipur continues to rage

A fire, which broke out at a dumping yard in Delhi's Ghazipur on Monday afternoon, continues to rage.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has ordered Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to probe the incident and submit the report in the next 24 hours.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, about six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse out the fire.

( With inputs from ANI )

