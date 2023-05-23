Fire at Kerala warehouse: Opposition suspects sabotage, demands thorough probe

Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala) [India], May 23 : Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Tuesday said that the early morning fire at a warehouse of Kerala Medical Service Corporation (KMSCL) at the KINFRA industrial park in Thiruvananthapuram seemed "highly suspicious" especially when the Lokayukta was probing corruption allegations against the entity.

A blaze broke out at the Medical Service Corporation's godown at Thumba today and one fire officer involved in the firefighting operations succumbed to his injures later in hospital.

"When a probe is going on (against KMSCL) this type of a fire incident at the godown is suspicious so it has to be investigated very seriously," he said.

He pointed out that the KMSCL's warehouse in Kollam had also caught fire recently.

The Lokayukta is currently investigating corruption allegations by the Opposition that KMSCL had purchased medical equipment during Covid pandemic period at exorbitant prices.

Alleging that the fire could be a deliberate attempt to destroy evidence, Satheesan said, "When the NIA and ED were investigating the gold smuggling scam there was a fire at the State secretariat. The same thing has happened now."

He also alleged corruption is rampant in KMSCL. "KMSCL is a corrupt institution now. this Corruption is controlled by senior leaders of CPIM," the Leader of the Oppostion alleged.

Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) is a fully owned Kerala Government Company for providing services to various healthcare institutions under the Department of Family Welfare as per Section 617 of the Companies Act.

