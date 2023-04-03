Fire breaks out at ATM kiosk in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, April 3 A massive fire broke out inside an ATM kiosk in Greater Noida on Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The Fire department reached the spot and took control of the fire. Preliminary probe revealed that the incident occurred due to a short circuit.

The police will further investigate the matter.

According to police, a security guard informed them that an IndusInd Bank ATM located outside Arcadia Complex society had caught fire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor