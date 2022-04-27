Fire breaks out at chemical factory in UP's Meerut

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Mawana city in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon.

Large plumes of smoke have been seen billowing from the factory.

Fire tenders have been rushed at the spot to douse the flames.

There is no report of any casualty or injury so far.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor