Fire breaks out at Delhi restaurant, 3 rescued

New Delhi, Feb 13 A major fire broke out at a restaurant in the Uttam Nagar area of the national capital on Sunday, a fire department official said, adding that three persons were rescued.

The official said that they received a call about the fire incident at around 10.45 a.m. in the restaurant at S-12, Gandhi Chowk after which as many as five fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg informed that so far there have been no casualties or injuries in the incident, however, three people were rescued by the firemen.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The inferno is yet to be brought under control.

Thick fumes of smoke along with massive flames could be seen billowing out from the top two floors of the building.

The incident comes just six days after a fire broke out at a house in the Subzi Mandi area of the national capital on February 7.

No injuries or casualties were reported then, however, one person was briefly hospitalised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor