Fire breaks out at Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, 3 injured

As many as three people have been injured in a fire that broke out at Azad Market in Sadar Bazaar in the national capital on Friday evening.

As per the preliminary report, the fire broke out at around 7:30 pm at a shop at Shivaji Road in the area.

The police said that all injured have been sent to a nearby hospital.

"A fire broke out at around 7:30 pm at a shop at Shivaji Road, Azad Market in Sadar Bazaar. 3 persons have been injured and sent to the hospital," said Delhi Police.

Moreover, eight fire tenders were rushed to the site and controlled the fire.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

