Fire breaks out at Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, 3 injured
By ANI | Published: April 22, 2022 10:19 PM2022-04-22T22:19:48+5:302022-04-22T22:30:02+5:30
As many as three people have been injured in a fire that broke out at Azad Market in Sadar Bazaar in the national capital on Friday evening.
As per the preliminary report, the fire broke out at around 7:30 pm at a shop at Shivaji Road in the area.
The police said that all injured have been sent to a nearby hospital.
"A fire broke out at around 7:30 pm at a shop at Shivaji Road, Azad Market in Sadar Bazaar. 3 persons have been injured and sent to the hospital," said Delhi Police.
Moreover, eight fire tenders were rushed to the site and controlled the fire.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor