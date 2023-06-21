Fire breaks out at furniture godown in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 : A massive fire broke out at a furniture godown near Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district headquarters on Tuesday night, officials said. The fire also spread to a nearby nursing home building which necessitated the shifting of the patients.

"A fire broke out in the furniture shop. The fire also spread on the wall of a private hospital building next to it. The fire has been brought under control. There were three patients in the hospital who had been safely evacuated," Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi said.

The SP said that an investigation is on to know the exact reason for the fire.

The fire broke out at the furniture shop on Karari Manjhanpur Road in the Manjhanpur police station area. Four-wheelers and two-wheelers standing nearby got burnt due to the fire, he said.

According to the furniture shop owner, Mohammad Haseeb a spark arose from the electric wire late in the night. Which fell directly on the triple installed in the shop. Due to this, the shop caught fire. Mohammad Haseeb said that the fire brigade did not reach on time.

"we called the fire brigade, but no one picked up the phone. After one and a half hours, we sent our brother and called the fire personnel. First, the car came empty, and then later went to get water. By the time the fire could be controlled, everything had been reduced to ashes. ad the fire brigade reached in time, the damage would have been less" Mohammad Haseeb said.

Haseeb said goods worth about Rs 1.5 crore have been destroyed in the incident. Several fire engines were brought on the spot to control the fire. Kaushambi District magistrate and SP reached the spot to inspect the rescue operation.

