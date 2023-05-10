Fire breaks out at Saraf Bhavan in Kolkata; 1 injured

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 10 : A fire broke out on the top floor of Saraf Bhavan near Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, nine fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, they said.

However, no casualties have been reported while one injury was reported.

"We are happy that there has been no casualty. One person was injured and was given immediate medical attention by the doctors of the Raj Bhavan dispensary and has been shifted to a hospital for further treatment," West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known. The fire has been doused.

"Together, we have braved a crisis. Together we have been able to fight a fire. I compliment the Bravehearts of the fire force who faced the situation squarely and in very little time doused the fire in a very professional way, Governor Bose said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at the Jama Masjid in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

"The fire erupted at the Jama Masjid in the Tral area of Pulwama district," officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor