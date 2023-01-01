Fire breaks out in a factory in Nashik, no casualty
By ANI | Published: January 1, 2023 01:34 PM2023-01-01T13:34:30+5:302023-01-01T19:05:01+5:30
A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Nashik district, Maharashtra on Sunday.
As per the sources, the fire broke out in a factory located in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik district.
The fire tenders rushed to the spot.
No report of casualty is received so far.
More details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
