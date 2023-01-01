Fire breaks out in a factory in Nashik, no casualty

A massive fire broke out in a factory in the Nashik district, Maharashtra on Sunday.

As per the sources, the fire broke out in a factory located in Mundegaon village of Igatpuri tehsil in Nashik district.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot.

No report of casualty is received so far.

More details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

