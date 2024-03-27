Fire breaks out in AC coach of Mumbai-bound Holi special train in Bihar's Bhojpur

Patna, March 27 Fire broke out in an AC coach of a Mumbai-bound Holi special train (Number 01410) in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 12.15 a.m at the Karisath railway station.

The official said the train departed from Danapur railway station at 11.15 p.m. on Tuesday and reached Arrah Junction at 12.05 a.m. When the train reached Karisath railway station, which is just 8 km from Arrah, fire broke out in an M-9 AC coach. An official said that there were no passengers in the affected coach.

This triggered panic among the passengers of other coaches. As the speed of the train was slow, fire did not spread to other coaches. Passengers of other coaches jumped out from the train in panic.

The passengers informed the local police on DIAL 112 and GRP about the incident. A large number of villagers also assembled at the spot and helped police and fire brigade officials to douse the flames.

The railway officials detached the affected coach to minimise the damage.

The remaining train was allowed to go to Lokmanya Tilak terminus (Mumbai).

Following the incident, the up line of this route was disrupted for five hours.

