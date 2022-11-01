Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 1 A fire broke out at a factory in the Narela Industrial area of Delhi on Tuesday.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said, "A call regarding fire at a building in Narela Industrial area was received at around 9.35 a.m following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site."

"So far, three persons have been rescued and two to three people are feared trapped," said Garg.

Details are awaited.

