Fire breaks out in fireworks manufacturing unit in TN's Virudhunagar, one dead
By ANI | Published: March 7, 2022 09:06 PM2022-03-07T21:06:32+5:302022-03-07T21:15:02+5:30
A fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar on Monday leaving one person dead and another person injured.
Virudhunagar district administration today informed, "One person died and another suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar."
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.
Further probe in the matter is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor