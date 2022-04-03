Fire erupts in Sariska forest again
By IANS | Published: April 3, 2022 08:03 PM2022-04-03T20:03:03+5:302022-04-03T20:15:06+5:30
Jaipur, April 3 A major blaze has again been reported at the Sariska forest in Rajasthan on Sunday evening, officials said.
The fire has spread at around 5-6 km of the forest's area.
A 25-member team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been rushed to the forest to bring the fire under control, SDRF commandant Pankaj Chaudhary told .
Just a few days ago, a major fire had broken out and later spread at around 20 km area in Sariska tiger reserve. Later, IAF helicopters were pressed into service to douse the fire.
