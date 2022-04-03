Fire erupts in Sariska forest again

Jaipur, April 3 A major blaze has again been reported at the Sariska forest in Rajasthan on Sunday evening, officials said.

The fire has spread at around 5-6 km of the forest's area.

A 25-member team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been rushed to the forest to bring the fire under control, SDRF commandant Pankaj Chaudhary told .

Just a few days ago, a major fire had broken out and later spread at around 20 km area in Sariska tiger reserve. Later, IAF helicopters were pressed into service to douse the fire.

