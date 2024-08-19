Fire Erupts on Jahangirpura Petrol Pump Display Board Sparks Panic Among Residents

A fire broke out on a display board outside a petrol pump in Jahangirpura, sending shockwaves through the local community. The blaze, which ignited on [specific date if available], quickly drew the attention of nearby residents and emergency services. While the fire was swiftly contained, the incident raised significant concerns about safety and prompted an immediate response from local authorities.

Local emergency services, including firefighters and police, arrived promptly to control the situation. The fire was extinguished without significant damage to the petrol pump infrastructure, and no injuries have been reported. However, the incident caused substantial alarm among nearby residents, who gathered in concern as the emergency teams worked to manage the situation. Authorities have urged the community to stay vigilant and report any potential hazards. Meanwhile, the petrol pump's management has assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

