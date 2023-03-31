Fired without prior notice, garment shop employees stage protest in Andhra's Chittoor

By ANI | Published: March 31, 2023 08:00 PM 2023-03-31T20:00:02+5:30 2023-03-31T20:05:08+5:30

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 : The employees of a garment shop, who alleged that they were fired ...

Fired without prior notice, garment shop employees stage protest in Andhra's Chittoor | Fired without prior notice, garment shop employees stage protest in Andhra's Chittoor

Fired without prior notice, garment shop employees stage protest in Andhra's Chittoor

Next

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 : The employees of a garment shop, who alleged that they were fired without prior notice, staged a protest here on Friday.

The employees of the Chennai Silks shop demanded six months' salary and one year bonus.

The protesters caused heavy traffic disruption in Chittoor city as they demanded justice.

Notably, for the last seven years, 50 employees have been working in the Chennai Silks garments shop.

While talking to the media, the employees said the protest has been happening for the last two days, adding that if anything happens to them, the management of the Chennai Silks will be responsible for it.

The employees further stated that they will continue to protest if justice is not done.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Chennai silks Chennai silks india chennai Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india Gia india Madras mission India eu Chennai chennai