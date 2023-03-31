Fired without prior notice, garment shop employees stage protest in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 : The employees of a garment shop, who alleged that they were fired without prior notice, staged a protest here on Friday.

The employees of the Chennai Silks shop demanded six months' salary and one year bonus.

The protesters caused heavy traffic disruption in Chittoor city as they demanded justice.

Notably, for the last seven years, 50 employees have been working in the Chennai Silks garments shop.

While talking to the media, the employees said the protest has been happening for the last two days, adding that if anything happens to them, the management of the Chennai Silks will be responsible for it.

The employees further stated that they will continue to protest if justice is not done.

