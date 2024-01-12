Fireworks to mark Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Jan 12 A grand show of fireworks and lighting of earthen diyas at Ayodhya's Saryu ghat will mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22.

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested for a ‘Deepotsav’ at every house, ghat and temple in Ayodhya the same day.

The state Information Department will put up 50 extra screens for live screening of the ceremony.

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner, Gaurav Dayal said that a special cleanliness drive will also be conducted in offices to keep them clean and free of plastic.

The offices will also get special lighting arrangements.

Ram ki Pairi will be cleaned.

The medical facilities in Ayodhya will also be upgraded. The Irrigation Department will construct a 1.3-km barrier on the river.

The Urban Development Department has been asked to ensure cleanliness of public toilets on the lines of the Kumbh Mela.

Water coolers will be installed at 50 prominent spots, while as many as 250 police guides will be deployed to help people with information that they need.

A digital tourist app will be launched on January 14, with lost and found centres and help desks set up at bus stations, railway stations, airports, parking and other important locations.

Traffic sign boards are being put up at important roads to help people.

The Information Department will provide 50 more LED vehicles in urban and rural areas.

In every temple, Ram kirtan will be held from January 14-22.

