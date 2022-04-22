Firing at Rohini Court in Delhi; two injured

Following a scuffle between two advocates and their one client, an incident of gun firing took place at the Rohini court on Friday.

According to the police, a constable of the Nagaland Armed Police (NAP) deployed at the court opened fire on the ground.

"A quarrel between two advocates, namely Sanjeev Chaudhary and Rishi Chopra, and a public person named Rohit Beri took place at around 9.40 AM as they entered gate number eight (8)," said Delhi Police.

The lawyers told media persons that they demand a security review and a stricter probe into the matter.

"We are deeply anguished with whatever has happened in the court today. While a few lawyers were trying to calm the situation involving a client misbehaving with his advocate, this policeman came with his AK 47 and shot fire at the ground. The pieces of the fired bullet shell have injured one of the advocates near the stomach and a local man," said Advocate Rajeev Tehlan, Ex-president, Rohini Court Bar Association.

However, the Delhi Police reported no casualties, but minor injuries to two people.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor