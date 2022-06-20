Firing on security forces case: NIA raids 7 places in J-K; 4 arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at seven locations in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested four people in connection with a case of firing on security forces by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit members in South Kashmir.

Those held by the anti-terror agency are overground workers (OGWs) linked to the case.

The arrested OGWs have been identified as Sahil Ahmed Khan, Jahangir Ahmed Dar, Shahid Ahmed Shergojri and Inayat Gulzar Bhat. All are residents of the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The four arrested accused had harboured JeM terrorists active in South Kashmir and arranged transportation and logistics for them. They are also involved in radicalising impressionable local youth and motivating them to join terror groups," the NIA said.

They were held after the NIA conducted raids at seven locations in Pulwama.

NIA claimed to have seized a large number of incriminating materials during the searches.

The case relates to the terrorist activities of JeM in South Kashmir, during which two terrorists were killed by security forces in a gun battle at Chewa Kalan, Pulwama on March 11 this year. The killed terrorists were later identified as Aquib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama and Kamal Bhai of Pakistan.

The case was originally registered at Pulwama Police Station on March 11 and was subsequently taken over by the NIA on April 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor