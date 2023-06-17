First Agniveer batch of J-K Light Infantry attested

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 : The first batch of Agniveers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry were attested in a ceremony on Saturday at the JAK LI Regimental Centre.

"The momentous ceremony commenced with Rashtriya Salute to National Flag followed by oath taking, parade review by the Commandant, piping of Agniveers and concluded with the Regimental Song and the National Anthem with the Agniveers dedicating themselves with resolve to serve the Nation," the press release said.

"They commenced their rigorous training on Jan 1 2023. Their training of 24 weeks has enhanced their physical fitness and endurance, sharpened their senses, made them mentally robust and taught them the skills of a soldier necessary to achieve victory in battle. The training also focused on building their character, imbibing regimental traditions, military history and ethos, camaraderie and above all an unrelenting spirit," it added.

The Agniveers will undergo another seven weeks of intense training before they join their units located across the country.

In addition to military training, the Agniveers received instructions on varied subjects which empower them to be responsible, wholesome and contributing citizens of our great Nation. They embody teamwork, leadership, and dynamism, the statement said.

